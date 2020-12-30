New Releases for 12/30/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and via digital platforms beginning 12/30/20!



To purchase Archie Comics, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service (please check their hours and availability) or download the Archie App!

BETTY & VERONICA SPECTACULAR VOL. 3 (TP)

Betty & Veronica take on the world in this series of once-quarterly stories! See how B&V tackle the world of fashion, prep for the red carpets of Hollywood and still have time to finish their homework in this third collection of the popular 1990s comic series!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Henry Scarpelli, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-981-1

$10.99 US

5 ¼ x 8”

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 12/30

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

CLASSIC COMICS AVAILABLE NOW ON DIGITAL PLATFORMS!