New Releases for 11/18/20

BETTY & VERONICA BEST FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #286

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “’Tis the Season to be Freezin’” Veronica is hosting her Annual Christmas Sleepover Party at Lodge Mansion with her friends including Betty, Toni, Ginger and others when the heat goes out! But that’s not going to ruin Veronica’s fun—they’ll just have to take the party outside, in a custom-built igloo!

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 11/18

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

