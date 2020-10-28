New Releases for 10/28/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms and comic shops beginning 10/28/20!



ARCHIE GIANT COMICS LEAP

Archie’s best-selling, binge-reading GIANT collection of comics is back! Take a leap with Archie and join our redheaded hero for some Riverdale fun along with his best pals Jughead, Betty, Veronica and more in this jumbo-sized compendium of tales! Get ready for hours upon hours of classic Archie fun, complete with dating drama, high school hilarity, and chockli’t shoppe shenanigans!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-64576-960-6

$9.99 US/$12.99 CAN

480 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/28

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #288

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Fall Back, Fashion Forward!” The Riverdale Fall Fashion Show is approaching and Veronica’s having major creative fashion block! Betty convinces her to reach out to her fashionista cousin Harper for some help. But when the designs are a hit, will Veronica be willing to share the spotlight?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 10/28

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

CLASSIC COMICS AVAILABLE NOW ON DIGITAL PLATFORMS!