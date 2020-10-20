New Releases for 10/21/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms and comic shops beginning 10/21/20!



Archie & Katy Keene (TP)

There’s a new girl in Riverdale and she’s turning heads—and NOT everyone is happy about that! Who is Katy Keene and why is she so Insta-famous and beloved in Riverdale? And, moreover, why is she quickly becoming Archie’s biggest competition? Find out in this brand new collection from the creative team of writers Mariko Tamaki and Kevin Panetta and artist Laura Braga! Collects the full four-issue Archie and Katy Keene mini-series (Archie #710 – #713).

Script: Mariko Tamaki and Kevin Panetta

Art: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Laura Braga

978-1-64576-948-4

$12.99 US/$15.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

120 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/21

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA PRESENTS: MADAM SATAN ONE-SHOT (MR)

From the world of the hit series CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA comes MADAM SATAN. The Queen of Hell has had enough playing second fiddle to the Devil himself and is ready to take matters into her own hands! Will Madam Satan prove herself to be the most powerful being of the Underworld? Find out in this terrifying one-shot tale!

Script: Eliot Rahal

Art: Julius Ohta, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Julius Ohta

Variant Cover: Robert Hack

On Sale Date: 10/21

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #314



NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Season of the Witch” When Veronica buys an antique locket with a photo of a mysterious woman inside, she gets more than she bargained for when it turns out that the locket used to belong to a legendary witch that lived in Riverdale!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 10/14

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

