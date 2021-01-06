New Releases for 1/6/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and via digital platforms beginning 1/6/21!



To purchase Archie Comics, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service (please check their hours and availability) or download the Archie App!

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #1

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “The Challenge!” Betty and Veronica are FlipFlop famous for their dance challenge videos! When they find out that their favorite band BTX is holding a contest to perform at the hometown of the winner of the best dance challenge video, Betty and Veronica are ready to make the best viral video out there—but when everyone in Riverdale gets in on the action, especially prankster Reggie Mantle, will Riverdale win, or will it be one big flop? Find out in this brand new, double-length lead story from the writer that brought you BETTY & VERONICA: THE BOND OF FRIENDSHIP and artist Bill Galvan!

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Bill Galvan, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 1/6

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES