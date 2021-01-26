New Releases for 1/27/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and via digital platforms beginning 1/27/21!



Riverdale Presents: South Side Serpents One-Shot

FP Jones is worried for the future of the South Side Serpents. The biker gang is getting old and finding it hard to attract fresh blood. But FP has a plan, and it revolves around his son, Jughead. Hunted by the most fearsome biker gangs in the state, an unwilling Jughead has to step up into the role of leader to guide the Serpents on a perilous journey. There will be adventure, there will be thrills, there will be chases, and there will be death in this special one-shot event featuring fan-favorite characters from the CW Riverdale series.

Script: David Barnett

Art: Richard Ortiz, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Richard Ortiz

Variant Cover: Tyler Boss

On Sale Date: 1/27

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #106

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “The Snowboard of Education!” When Archie suggests a snowboarding sojourn, the gang forewarns of the predestined pratfalls that obviously await. Undeterred, our maladroit mainstay forges ahead and learns (or not) an important lesson when more than the slope goes downhill fast!

Script: Jack Morelli

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/27

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

