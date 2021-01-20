New Releases for 1/20/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and via digital platforms beginning 1/20/21!



BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #290

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Pussycats for Hire!” Josie and the Pussycats are getting ready to perform at Riverdale’s Winter Dance, when a series of unfortunate calamities cause Melody and Valerie to sustain injuries and force them to sit out the performance! In need of quick replacements, Josie calls on none other than Betty and Veronica! But what happens when Betty and Veronica AND Josie can’t play? Let’s just say there’s no rule saying you can’t have MALE pussycats…!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/20

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Read these on the Archie Comics App and ComiXology!