New Releases for 1/13/21

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #316
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Ice, Ice Baby!” Archie and Jughead decide to go into business with a sure-fire money maker… a HOT CHOCOLATE STAND! In the cold of winter, they figure they can make a mint! But will their hot business get frozen when a huge blizzard arrives?
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
Digital On-Sale Date: 1/13
Direct Market On-Sale: 1/20
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES
ARCHIE MODERN CLASSICS VOL. 3
After 80 years of humorous tales, the Riverdale gang are still going strong! Archie is proud to present the best stories from 2020 – collected for the first time ever. Don’t miss these modern classics!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent
978-1-64576-933-0
$9.99 US
5 ¼ x 7 ½ ”
256 pp, Full Color
Digital On-Sale Date: 1/13/21
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/20/21
Book Market On-Sale Date: 2/2/21
PREVIEW PAGES
BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: WINTERFEST #1
While the air is chilly stay warm inside and get cozy with this collection of Betty and Veronica’s winter adventures! From snowy schemes to raucous reindeer, you’re sure to have a wild winter with Betty and Veronica!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 1/13
24-page, full color comic
$2.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
