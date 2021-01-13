New Releases for 1/13/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and via digital platforms beginning 1/13/21!



ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #316

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Ice, Ice Baby!” Archie and Jughead decide to go into business with a sure-fire money maker… a HOT CHOCOLATE STAND! In the cold of winter, they figure they can make a mint! But will their hot business get frozen when a huge blizzard arrives?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

Digital On-Sale Date: 1/13

Direct Market On-Sale: 1/20

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE MODERN CLASSICS VOL. 3

After 80 years of humorous tales, the Riverdale gang are still going strong! Archie is proud to present the best stories from 2020 – collected for the first time ever. Don’t miss these modern classics!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-64576-933-0

$9.99 US

5 ¼ x 7 ½ ”

256 pp, Full Color

Digital On-Sale Date: 1/13/21

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/20/21

Book Market On-Sale Date: 2/2/21

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: WINTERFEST #1

While the air is chilly stay warm inside and get cozy with this collection of Betty and Veronica’s winter adventures! From snowy schemes to raucous reindeer, you’re sure to have a wild winter with Betty and Veronica!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 1/13

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

