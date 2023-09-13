New Archie Comics Releases for 9/13/23

Jake Chang ventures into the mysterious world of Topsy Turvey and Metra menaces the Superteens in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale September 13, 2023:

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! While investigating a “haunted mansion” with Jake Chang, Archie becomes trapped within the mysterious dimension known as the Topsy Turvey in this fun riff on Stranger Things. Then, the Superteens and She-Fox must take on a gauntlet created by an evil villainess!

Script: Tom DeFalco, Dan Parent

Pencils: Steven Butler, Dan Parent

Inks: Jim Amash, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 9/13

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS