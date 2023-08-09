New Archie Comics Releases for 8/9/23

Captain Commando AND Captain Valor join Little Archie and friends in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale August 9, 2023:

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! Captain Commando is in Riverdale once more, and he’s becoming quite the summer sensation! Then, Captain Valor teaches Little Archie how to stand up to bullies with his martial arts expertise!

Script: Dan Parent, Tom DeFalco

Art: Dan Parent, Bill Galvan

Inks: Bob Smith, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 8/9

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

