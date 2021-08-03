New Archie Comics Releases for 8/4/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and on digital platforms on 8/4/21!
WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #7
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “What if Betty and Veronica Were Mad Scientists?” Betty and Veronica have gone mad! Harnessing the power of science, the pair of BFFs build Frankenstein-esque B&Vs 2.0 who wreak havoc on the town of Riverdale! Can anyone stop them?
Script: Ron Robbins
Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 8/4
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS DREAM (TP)
1000 pages of Archie Comics? No, you’re not dreaming—that’s exactly what you’ll get in this oversized collection featuring over 100 stories of hilarious scenarios and heartwarming tales!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
978-1-64576-921-7
$14.99 US / $17.99 CAN
5 1/4 x 8”
1000 pp, Full Color
Digital On-Sale Date: 7/28
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/4
