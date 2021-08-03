New Archie Comics Releases for 8/4/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and on digital platforms on 8/4/21!



To purchase these Archie Comics in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #7

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “What if Betty and Veronica Were Mad Scientists?” Betty and Veronica have gone mad! Harnessing the power of science, the pair of BFFs build Frankenstein-esque B&Vs 2.0 who wreak havoc on the town of Riverdale! Can anyone stop them?

Script: Ron Robbins

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 8/4

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS DREAM (TP)

1000 pages of Archie Comics? No, you’re not dreaming—that’s exactly what you’ll get in this oversized collection featuring over 100 stories of hilarious scenarios and heartwarming tales!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-921-7

$14.99 US / $17.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

1000 pp, Full Color

Digital On-Sale Date: 7/28

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/4

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Read these on ComiXology!