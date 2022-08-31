New Archie Comics Releases for 8/31/22

Sabrina celebrates her 60th and Pepper Smith returns in today’s new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics on-sale August 31, 2022:
To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service.
Celebrate 60 years of Sabrina the Teenage Witch with this fun, full-color commemorative collection of magical and mischievous stories! Sabrina: 60 Magical Stories collects over 500 pages of classic and beloved comic book stories—the best from each of the six spell-binding decades of Sabrina’s history. The must-have collector’s item also features special behind-the-scenes and fan-centric anecdotes that shed light on each decade and iteration of Sabrina. This spellbinding tome is the perfect companion to 2021’s fan-favorite Best of Archie Comics: 80 Years, 80 Stories collection!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan DeCarlo
978-1-64576-895-1
$14.99 US / $18.99 CAN
5 ¼ x 7 ½ ”
512 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/31
GET YOUR COPY:
Direct from the Archie Store
Your Local Comic Shop
Your Favorite Bookstore
Read it Digitally on comiXology
START READING NOW!
TWO BRAND NEW STORIES: First, in “Wooden it Be Nice,” while the gang is at the annual Riverdale Fall Carnival, a loud noise transforms Betty into a wooden puppet, hoping to become a real girl! Will her wish be granted in this fun take on the classic Pinocchio story?
Then, in “Only the Strong Survive,” Pepper decides to help Melody become more self-reliant by taking her on a camping trip. Pepper’s plan is to have Melody take copious notes on how to set up a camping site and survive off the land. Melody proves to be inept at everything… except attracting teenage boys!
Script: Ron Robbins, Tom DeFalco
Art: Jeff Shultz, Pat & Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 8/31
192-page, full color comic
$8.99 U.S.
GET YOUR COPY:
Direct from the Archie Store
Your Local Comic Shop
Read it Digitally on comiXology
Subscribe to the Series!
START READING NOW!
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! After graduating from Riverdale High, Ethel couldn’t get away from her hometown — and onto her chosen career path — fast enough. When the Mayor of Riverdale pays her handsomely to write a history of the city, she can’t wait to return to take down Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and all the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell all those years ago. The only thing she forgets to consider is . . . maybe they’ve all changed, too.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan, Maria Li, Cathy Le, Kielamel Sibal
Frequency: Weekly on Tuesdays
Series Start Page
PREVIEW THIS WEEK’S EPISODE!
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
Read these on comiXology!