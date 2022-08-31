New Archie Comics Releases for 8/31/22

Celebrate 60 years of Sabrina the Teenage Witch with this fun, full-color commemorative collection of magical and mischievous stories! Sabrina: 60 Magical Stories collects over 500 pages of classic and beloved comic book stories—the best from each of the six spell-binding decades of Sabrina’s history. The must-have collector’s item also features special behind-the-scenes and fan-centric anecdotes that shed light on each decade and iteration of Sabrina. This spellbinding tome is the perfect companion to 2021’s fan-favorite Best of Archie Comics: 80 Years, 80 Stories collection!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

978-1-64576-895-1

$14.99 US / $18.99 CAN

5 ¼ x 7 ½ ”

512 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/31

