New Archie Comics Releases for 8/25/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and on digital platforms on 8/25/21!
THE BEST OF ARCHIE COMICS: 80 YEARS 80 STORIES (TP)
Celebrate 80 years of Archie and the Riverdale Gang with this fun, full-color commemorative collection of high school hijinks! Contains over 700 pages of classic, much-loved comic book stories—one from each of the 80 illustrious years of Archie Comics publishing. Featuring special behind-the-scenes anecdotes that shed light on decades of mirth, this is a must-have for all comic book fans everywhere!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Harry Lucey
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #112
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Jughead’s Greatest Nemesis!” Riverdale High is back in session and that means all the students have returned… including some surprises! When Trula Twyst, Jughead’s ultimate nemesis, returns from Europe, Betty and Veronica are determined to keep her out of Jughead’s path!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
