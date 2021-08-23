New Archie Comics Releases for 8/25/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and on digital platforms on 8/25/21!



To purchase these Archie Comics in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service.

THE BEST OF ARCHIE COMICS: 80 YEARS 80 STORIES (TP)

Celebrate 80 years of Archie and the Riverdale Gang with this fun, full-color commemorative collection of high school hijinks! Contains over 700 pages of classic, much-loved comic book stories—one from each of the 80 illustrious years of Archie Comics publishing. Featuring special behind-the-scenes anecdotes that shed light on decades of mirth, this is a must-have for all comic book fans everywhere!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Harry Lucey

978-1-64576-923-1

$14.99 US / $17.99 CAN

5½ x 7½”

704 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/25

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #112

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Jughead’s Greatest Nemesis!” Riverdale High is back in session and that means all the students have returned… including some surprises! When Trula Twyst, Jughead’s ultimate nemesis, returns from Europe, Betty and Veronica are determined to keep her out of Jughead’s path!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 8/25

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Read these on ComiXology!