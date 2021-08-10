New Archie Comics Releases for 8/11/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and on digital platforms on 8/11/21!



To purchase these Archie Comics in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #322

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “No Teen is an Island!” Archie, Betty and Veronica’s lazy day in the sun turns out to be anything but! When the three doze off on an oversized air mattress, they accidentally end up at sea! Without their phones to save them, what will they do?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 8/11

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Read these on ComiXology!