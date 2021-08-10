New Archie Comics Releases for 8/11/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and on digital platforms on 8/11/21!
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #322
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “No Teen is an Island!” Archie, Betty and Veronica’s lazy day in the sun turns out to be anything but! When the three doze off on an oversized air mattress, they accidentally end up at sea! Without their phones to save them, what will they do?
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Jack Morelli
On Sale Date: 8/11
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
