New Archie Comics Releases for 8/10/22

A BRAND-NEW STORY kicks off this collection of tales thrill rides, exciting adventures, and odd occurrences! In “Return to Mirrordale,” a house of mirrors on the Riverdale boardwalk piques everyone’s interest. When no one listens to Archie’s advice to avoid this familiar haunt, Betty, Veronica, and Reggie all go in to encounter obnoxious and opposite versions of themselves! Will they be able to escape as themselves, or will their bizarro mirror-world versions take over?

Script: J. Torres

Art: Rex Lindsey

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 8/10

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

Direct from the Archie Shop

Your Local Comic Shop

Read it Digitally on comiXology



TWO BRAND NEW STORIES!!! First, in “Sunny with a Chance of Rescue,” Betty and Veronica meet up for their favorite summer activity, scoping out the annual lifeguard trials on the beach and checking out the cute guys training to become lifeguards for the season! This year, they get a mischievous idea… why not take some action instead of just spectating like they always do? Will they catch the eye of a cute lifeguard, or end up in deep water?

Then, in “Mall Madness,“ Pepper and Josie are shopping for new bathing suits in a local mall. All is going relatively well (better for Josie than Pepper) until Melody shows up. As soon as the local boys hear that Melody is trying on bathing suits, the store and mall are soon overwhelmed by thousands of teenage boys!

Script: Tania Del Rio, Tom DeFalco

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 8/10

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct from the Archie Shop

Your Local Comic Shop



START READING NOW!