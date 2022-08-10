New Archie Comics Releases for 8/10/22

Pepper Smith returns — and so does the mysterious Mirrordale and Archie 3000! — in today’s new releases. Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics on-sale 8/10/22:
A BRAND-NEW STORY kicks off this collection of tales thrill rides, exciting adventures, and odd occurrences! In “Return to Mirrordale,” a house of mirrors on the Riverdale boardwalk piques everyone’s interest. When no one listens to Archie’s advice to avoid this familiar haunt, Betty, Veronica, and Reggie all go in to encounter obnoxious and opposite versions of themselves! Will they be able to escape as themselves, or will their bizarro mirror-world versions take over?
Script: J. Torres
Art: Rex Lindsey
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 8/10
32-page, full color comic
$2.99 U.S.
TWO BRAND NEW STORIES!!! First, in “Sunny with a Chance of Rescue,” Betty and Veronica meet up for their favorite summer activity, scoping out the annual lifeguard trials on the beach and checking out the cute guys training to become lifeguards for the season! This year, they get a mischievous idea… why not take some action instead of just spectating like they always do? Will they catch the eye of a cute lifeguard, or end up in deep water?
Then, in “Mall Madness,“ Pepper and Josie are shopping for new bathing suits in a local mall. All is going relatively well (better for Josie than Pepper) until Melody shows up. As soon as the local boys hear that Melody is trying on bathing suits, the store and mall are soon overwhelmed by thousands of teenage boys!
Script: Tania Del Rio, Tom DeFalco
Art: Jeff Shultz, Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 8/10
192-page, full color comic
$8.99 U.S.
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! After graduating from Riverdale High, Ethel couldn’t get away from her hometown — and onto her chosen career path — fast enough. When the Mayor of Riverdale pays her handsomely to write a history of the city, she can’t wait to return to take down Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and all the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell all those years ago. The only thing she forgets to consider is . . . maybe they’ve all changed, too.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan, Maria Li, Cathy Le, Kielamel Sibal
Frequency: Weekly on Tuesdays
