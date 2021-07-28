New Archie Comics Releases for 7/28/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and on digital platforms on 7/28/21!



ARCHIE & FRIENDS: SUMMER VACATION #1

Get ready for a BEACH PARTY BONANZA with Archie and all his pals ‘n’ gals in RIVERDALE! It’s time for pool parties, barbecue blowouts, and maybe even a little summer romance… hopefully no one gets too sun burned!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/28

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS DREAM (TP)

1000 pages of Archie Comics? No, you’re not dreaming—that’s exactly what you’ll get in this oversized collection featuring over 100 stories of hilarious scenarios and heartwarming tales!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-921-7

$14.99 US / $17.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

1000 pp, Full Color

Digital On-Sale Date: 7/28

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/4

ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #4 – JUGHEAD IN THE FAMILY

We’re continuing Archie Comics’ landmark 80th Anniversary celebration with another special showcase digest! This time, we revisit the hilarious never-before-reprinted “A Jughead in the Family” storyline: Jughead gets into a fight with his dad and moves out—but who’s willing to take him in? Join in on the hilarity as Jughead moves from place to place, living with the families of Archie, Ethel, Moose, Trula Twyst, and even Reggie!

Script: Craig Boldman

Art: Rex Lindsey, Digikore Studios, Jack Morelli

Cover: Rex Lindsey, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/28

192-page, full-color comic

$7.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #111

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Stuck on VR!” Jughead is amazed by Archie’s new VR headset… until he realizes it’s stuck on his head! Archie tries to help out his buddy who’s stuck in virtual reality, leading him all over Riverdale on skateboard!

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent

Digital On Sale Date: 7/21

Newsstand On Sale Date: 7/27

Direct Market On Sale Date: 7/28

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

