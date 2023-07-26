New Archie Comics Releases for 7/26/23

Mad Dr. Doom is back, but no worries — so are the Boy Buddies — in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale July 26, 2023:

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “Movie Mishap,” famous director Steven Squealberg is directing a movie and using Lodge Mansion as the backdrop. The movie is based on the true story of an international gang of criminals. Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica are all excited to be extras in the movie, but when a few other background actors are a little too good playing their roles, they’re going to need a real detective on the case: enter, FU CHANG!

Then, in “Carnival Daze,” MAD DR. DOOM is up to his old tricks! This time his plan is to attack what everyone values most—their phones! The BOY BUDDIES are on the case—unless Little Archie and the gang distract them too much!

Script: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent

Art: Rex Lindsey, Dan Parent, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Rex Lindsey, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 7/26

192-page, full color digest

$9.99

