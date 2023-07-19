New Archie Comics Releases for 7/19/23

Mr. Justice has a new sidekick and the Boy Buddies battle a bot in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale July 19, 2023:

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “M1N3RVA 2.0,” Little Dilton uses AI technology to help Evelyn Evernever bring her beloved Minerva doll to life. But when Minerva has a mind of her own, she wreaks havoc on Riverdale! The BOY BUDDIES are on the case to stop the doll’s reign of terror in this riff on the popular movie M3GAN.

Then, in “No Time for Justice,” SUPERTEEN, Betty’s superhero alias, stops two robbers in their tracks—which catches the eye of fellow superhero MR. JUSTICE! But how will Betty like having a brand-new superhero identity?

Script: Ron Robbins, Ian Flynn

Art: Steven Butler, Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 7/19

192-page, full color digest

$9.99

