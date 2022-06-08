New Archie Comics Releases for 6/8/22

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES: First, in “Beach Party Mystery!” Veronica has invited all of Riverdale High to a party on her father’s private island. Everyone is enjoying the summer fun—until Raj notices that Toni has gone missing! Archie puts on his detective hat and tries to solve the mystery of his missing friend, but will he be able to solve the whodunit?

Then, in “Heat of the Moment,” superhero Fireball finds himself in hot water when the Eliminators come to town—but he’s not alone! Alongside him are the teen superheroes Pureheart the Powerful, Superteen, Powerteen, Captain Hero, and the Equalizer! They must somehow, despite their different personalities and powers, work together to muster up their wits and defeat the evil villains!

Script: Francis Bonnet, David Gallaher

Pencils: Jeff Shultz, Bill Galvan

Inks: Jim Amash, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jack Morelli, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 6/8

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

.

GET YOUR COPY:

Subscribe at the Archie Shop!

Your Local Comic Shop

Read it Digitally on comiXology!



START READING NOW!