New Archie Comics Releases for 6/8/22

A new kid joins the cast in today’s batch of new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics hitting stores 6/8/22:
BRAND NEW STORY BY TEE FRANKLIN & DAN PARENT: “Carnival Love!” It’s time for some fun (and maybe even romance) at the Riverdale summer carnival! Looking to rekindle their relationship, Reggie is excited when he finds out Veronica’s cousin, Harper Lodge, will be visiting a traveling carnival that arrived in Riverdale! Plus, a collection of fun-in-the-sun stories perfect for a beach read!
Script: Tee Franklin
Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith
Colors: Matt Herms
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 6/8
32-page, full color comic
$2.99 U.S.
TWO BRAND NEW STORIES: First, in “Beach Party Mystery!” Veronica has invited all of Riverdale High to a party on her father’s private island. Everyone is enjoying the summer fun—until Raj notices that Toni has gone missing! Archie puts on his detective hat and tries to solve the mystery of his missing friend, but will he be able to solve the whodunit?
Then, in “Heat of the Moment,” superhero Fireball finds himself in hot water when the Eliminators come to town—but he’s not alone! Alongside him are the teen superheroes Pureheart the Powerful, Superteen, Powerteen, Captain Hero, and the Equalizer! They must somehow, despite their different personalities and powers, work together to muster up their wits and defeat the evil villains!
Script: Francis Bonnet, David Gallaher
Pencils: Jeff Shultz, Bill Galvan
Inks: Jim Amash, Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Jack Morelli, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 6/8
192-page, full color comic
$8.99 U.S.
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! After graduating from Riverdale High, Ethel couldn’t get away from her hometown — and onto her chosen career path — fast enough. When the Mayor of Riverdale pays her handsomely to write a history of the city, she can’t wait to return to take down Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and all the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell all those years ago. The only thing she forgets to consider is . . . maybe they’ve all changed, too.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan, Maria Li, Cathy Le, Kielamel Sibal
Frequency: Weekly on Tuesdays
