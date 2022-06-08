Home Free Comic New Archie Comics Releases for 6/8/22

New Archie Comics Releases for 6/8/22

, ,

A new kid joins the cast in today’s batch of new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics hitting stores 6/8/22:

A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! After graduating from Riverdale High, Ethel couldn’t get away from her hometown — and onto her chosen career path — fast enough. When the Mayor of Riverdale pays her handsomely to write a history of the city, she can’t wait to return to take down Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and all the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell all those years ago. The only thing she forgets to consider is . . . maybe they’ve all changed, too.

Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan, Maria Li, Cathy Le, Kielamel Sibal
Frequency: Weekly on Tuesdays
