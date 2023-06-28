New Archie Comics Releases for 6/28/23

Darkling — and Ethel! — hit the beach in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale June 28, 2023:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, Ethel and new girl Cassie Cloud are teaming up against Betty and Veronica in a beach volleyball contest. But when two cuties on the beach catch their eyes, they have a new mission—hit the ball in their direction to get their attention! But when Ethel’s aim is a little off, chaos ensues!

Then, in “Solar Panic,” Archie’s spending a day on the beach with Darla Lang—aka Darkling! But it’s not all sun in the fun for Darla, who isn’t exactly a fan of sunshine. Can Archie get her to change her mind, or will he get sunburned trying?

Script: Dan Parent, Ian Flynn

Art: Dan Parent, Holly G, Bob Smith, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 6/28

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct From the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Read it Digitally on comiXology

Subscribe to the Series!

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS