New Archie Comics Releases for 6/22/22

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES: First, in “Put a Cork in it!” Betty and Veronica discover a bottle that washes up on the beach. Thinking there may a note inside, they open it… and a beautiful genie emerges! She doesn’t offer to grant them any wishes but just wants to have a good time after being bottled up for ages. It would be a lot of fun… until she sets her sights on Archie! Can Betty & Veronica successfully get the genie BACK into her bottle?

Then, in “Cheers and Jeers,” Bingo becomes the new critic for the school newspaper, including the student film festival. However, when he gives an anonymous scathing review to a romantic flick that was entered, he finds out it was Samantha’s film! Will she find out who burned her artistic effort, and will Bingo be able to make it up to her without giving away his identity?

Script: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent

Art: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 6/22

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

