New Archie Comics Releases for 6/22/22

A beachy assortment of summer fun awaits in today’s batch of new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics hitting stores 6/22/22:
To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service.
Enjoy some fun in the sun with this cool collection of sizzling summer fun! The Riverdale Shore is about to see the wildest party ever! Betty, Veronica and the gang are taking over the beach in this special summer compilation. With all the sun, surf and swimsuits, it sounds like a paradise! Put on some sunscreen and join us in this 120-page collection of classic Archie Comics stories!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Rosario “Tito” Peña
978-1-64576-917-0
$12.99 US / $16.99 CAN
6 x 9”
120 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 6/22
.
GET YOUR COPY:
Direct From the Archie Shop
Your Favorite Bookstore
Your Local Comic Shop
Read it Digitally on comiXology
START READING NOW!
TWO BRAND NEW STORIES: First, in “Put a Cork in it!” Betty and Veronica discover a bottle that washes up on the beach. Thinking there may a note inside, they open it… and a beautiful genie emerges! She doesn’t offer to grant them any wishes but just wants to have a good time after being bottled up for ages. It would be a lot of fun… until she sets her sights on Archie! Can Betty & Veronica successfully get the genie BACK into her bottle?
Then, in “Cheers and Jeers,” Bingo becomes the new critic for the school newspaper, including the student film festival. However, when he gives an anonymous scathing review to a romantic flick that was entered, he finds out it was Samantha’s film! Will she find out who burned her artistic effort, and will Bingo be able to make it up to her without giving away his identity?
Script: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent
Art: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 6/22
192-page, full color comic
$8.99 U.S.
GET YOUR COPY:
Direct from the Archie Shop
Your Local Comic Shop
Read it Digitally on comiXology
Subscribe at the Archie Shop!
START READING NOW!
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! After graduating from Riverdale High, Ethel couldn’t get away from her hometown — and onto her chosen career path — fast enough. When the Mayor of Riverdale pays her handsomely to write a history of the city, she can’t wait to return to take down Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and all the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell all those years ago. The only thing she forgets to consider is . . . maybe they’ve all changed, too.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan, Maria Li, Cathy Le, Kielamel Sibal
Frequency: Weekly on Tuesdays
Series Start Page
PREVIEW THIS WEEK’S EPISODE!
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
Read these on comiXology!