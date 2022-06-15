New Archie Comics Releases for 6/15/22

You’ll find literally the best Archie comic ever in today’s batch of new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics hitting stores 6/15/22:
To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service.
THE BLOCKBUSTER OF THE SUMMER IS HERE featuring Superheroes! Barbarians! Spies! All this plus Archie’s trademark mix of romance, humor, and adventure in an all-new anthology! In the first of three all-new stories, Pureheart the Powerful encounters a superhero that looks a lot like himself! Is this other hero an imposter, or is it a case of imposter syndrome? Next up, the reluctantly heroic barbarian Jughead Jones is scaling a tower, hell-bent on saving the day and waging war against a menacing wizard in a tale that action & adventure fans will love! Finally, intrigue and espionage take hold as the world’s most dangerous woman Veronica Lodge teams with spy extraordinaire Betty Cooper on a top-secret case!
Script: Fred Van Lente, Aubrey Sitterson, Ruben Najera
Art: Tim Seeley, Jed Dougherty, Giorgia Sposito
Colors: Matt Herms
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Tim Seeley, Matt Herms
Variant Cover: Tom Whalen
On Sale Date: 6/15
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
.
GET YOUR COPY:
Direct From the Archie Shop
Your Local Comic Shop
Read it Digitally on comiXology
START READING NOW!
FEATURING A BRAND NEW “THROWBACK” STORY: “Watch and Roll!“ When Archie is floored by Reggie’s superior moves at the roller disco, Jughead offers to teach him how to boogie down in the rink… but does Jughead himself actually know how to skate? Chaos is sure to ensue in this groovy throwback story set in the 1970s!
Script: Tom DeFalco
Art: Rex Lindsey
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Rex Lindsey
Cover: Samm Schwartz
On Sale Date: 6/15
192-page, full color comic
$8.99 U.S.
.
GET YOUR COPY:
Direct From the Archie Shop
Your Local Comic Shop
Read it Digitally on comiXology
Subscribe to the Whole Series!
START READING NOW!
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! After graduating from Riverdale High, Ethel couldn’t get away from her hometown — and onto her chosen career path — fast enough. When the Mayor of Riverdale pays her handsomely to write a history of the city, she can’t wait to return to take down Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and all the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell all those years ago. The only thing she forgets to consider is . . . maybe they’ve all changed, too.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan, Maria Li, Cathy Le, Kielamel Sibal
Frequency: Weekly on Tuesdays
Series Start Page
PREVIEW THIS WEEK’S EPISODE!
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
Read these on comiXology!