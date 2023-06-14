New Archie Comics Releases for 6/14/23

All the patriotic heroes are here for the Crusaders’ Cookout in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale June 14, 2023:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “Light my Fire!” – Betty, Veronica, Eliza, and Kumi are on a camping trip when they realize they can’t get their fire started. It’s damp and they forgot their matches and the rubbing two sticks together trick doesn’t seem to work. Veronica has an idea: time to call in some reinforcements! And who better to start a fire than the superhero Inferno himself?!

Then, in “Flagging Resolve” – Pureheart is excited to get an invite to the Crusaders Cookout. It’s sure to be a good time for all the fledgling superheroes and their superhero elders! But when Captain Flag decides to give a history lesson, someone’s going to do something have to liven up the party!

Script: Bill Golliher, Ian Flynn

Art: Rex Lindsey, Steven Butler, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Rex Lindsey, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 6/14

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

