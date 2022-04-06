New Archie Comics Releases for 4/6/22



BIG ETHEL ENERGY

A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! After graduating from Riverdale High, Ethel couldn’t get away from her hometown — and onto her chosen career path — fast enough. When the Mayor of Riverdale pays her handsomely to write a history of the city, she can’t wait to return to take down Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and all the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell all those years ago. The only thing she forgets to consider is . . . maybe they’ve all changed, too.

In this week’s episode releasing on Tuesday, things seem to be going well for Betty and Veronica while Ethel gets started on finding Ruth’s daughter for Ms. Grundy. Can Ethel find any clues to where she is now?

Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed

Art: Siobhan Keenan, Maria Li, Cathy Le, Kielamel Sibal

Release Date: 4/5

READ THE LATEST CHAPTER

or

BINGE-READ FROM THE BEGINNING!