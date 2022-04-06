New Archie Comics Releases for 4/6/22

It’s time to take a look inside new Archie Comics available at comic shops and on digital platforms starting 4/6/22!
THE ARCHIES ANNIVERSARY SPECTACULAR #1 (ONE-SHOT)
We’re celebrating THE ARCHIES 55th anniversary with this special issue honoring their musical mayhem—featuring a BRAND NEW STORY! In “Sound Off!” The Archies are looking for a place to practice after their loud music forced Mr. Andrews to kick them out of his garage. Where will they go next to rehearse? PLUS: a sampling of some of the best classic and modern classic stories featuring the musical supergroup!
Script: Tom DeFalco
Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito“ Peña
On Sale Date: 4/6
32-page, full color comic
$2.99 U.S.
ARCHIE MILESTONES DIGEST #14: 1990s
BRAND NEW STORY: “I Won’t Be There for You” Archie and the girls are excited to see a live taping of their favorite sitcom “Buddies.” But when the cameras are off, the cast starts fighting like a bunch of entitled Hollywood brats! It’s up to Archie, Betty & Veronica to reignite their friendship!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan DeCarlo
On Sale Date: 4/6
192-page, full color comic
$8.99 U.S.
BIG ETHEL ENERGY
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! After graduating from Riverdale High, Ethel couldn’t get away from her hometown — and onto her chosen career path — fast enough. When the Mayor of Riverdale pays her handsomely to write a history of the city, she can’t wait to return to take down Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and all the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell all those years ago. The only thing she forgets to consider is . . . maybe they’ve all changed, too.
In this week’s episode releasing on Tuesday, things seem to be going well for Betty and Veronica while Ethel gets started on finding Ruth’s daughter for Ms. Grundy. Can Ethel find any clues to where she is now?
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan, Maria Li, Cathy Le, Kielamel Sibal
Release Date: 4/5
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
