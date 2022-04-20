New Archie Comics Releases for 4/20/22

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #329

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! In “Poster Boy,” Archie tries to become a YouTube star by recording a series of “how to” tutorials. Each one turns out to be a disaster, forcing him to change his title from “how to” to “How NOT To!”

Then, in “Sounds Like Music,” The Archies are playing a big concert in the park, and even before they get on stage, everything that could go wrong does—including Archie not being able to play his guitar during the set! Fortunately, concert volunteer Grace steps in to help. She’s not a musician herself, just has a love of music and wants to hear as much as she can before she loses her hearing. Grace has Neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2), a genetic disorder that can cause tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body. The Archies decide to give her the performance of a lifetime, in this very special story brought to you by Archie Comics in partnership with the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

Script: Angelo DeCesare, Alex Simmons

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Ben Galvan, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/20

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

