New Archie Comics Releases for 4/20/22

We have a brand new character in today’s batch of Archie releases! Let’s take a look inside the new comics available starting 4/20/22:
To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service.
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #329
TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! In “Poster Boy,” Archie tries to become a YouTube star by recording a series of “how to” tutorials. Each one turns out to be a disaster, forcing him to change his title from “how to” to “How NOT To!”
Then, in “Sounds Like Music,” The Archies are playing a big concert in the park, and even before they get on stage, everything that could go wrong does—including Archie not being able to play his guitar during the set! Fortunately, concert volunteer Grace steps in to help. She’s not a musician herself, just has a love of music and wants to hear as much as she can before she loses her hearing. Grace has Neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2), a genetic disorder that can cause tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body. The Archies decide to give her the performance of a lifetime, in this very special story brought to you by Archie Comics in partnership with the Children’s Tumor Foundation.
Script: Angelo DeCesare, Alex Simmons
Art: Jeff Shultz, Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Ben Galvan, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 4/20
192-page, full color comic
$8.99 U.S.
GET YOUR COPY:
Subscribe at the Archie Shop!
Your Local Comic Shop
Read it Digitally on comiXology!
START READING NOW!
BIG ETHEL ENERGY
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! After graduating from Riverdale High, Ethel couldn’t get away from her hometown — and onto her chosen career path — fast enough. When the Mayor of Riverdale pays her handsomely to write a history of the city, she can’t wait to return to take down Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and all the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell all those years ago. The only thing she forgets to consider is . . . maybe they’ve all changed, too.
In this week’s episode releasing on Tuesday, Ethel regains her composure when she meets with Mr. Weatherbee for a possible connection to Ruth. Meanwhile, we start to learn why Moose and Midge separated in the first place.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan, Maria Li, Cathy Le, Kielamel Sibal
Release Date: 4/19
PREVIEW THE EPISODE!
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
Read these on comiXology!