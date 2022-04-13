Home Free Comic New Archie Comics Releases for 4/13/22

New Archie Comics Releases for 4/13/22

, ,

It’s time to take a look inside new Archie Comics available at comic shops and on digital platforms starting 4/13/22!

To purchase these Archie Comics in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service.


BIG ETHEL ENERGY

A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! After graduating from Riverdale High, Ethel couldn’t get away from her hometown — and onto her chosen career path — fast enough. When the Mayor of Riverdale pays her handsomely to write a history of the city, she can’t wait to return to take down Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and all the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell all those years ago. The only thing she forgets to consider is . . . maybe they’ve all changed, too.

In this week’s episode releasing on Tuesday, Ethel decides to visit Riverdale High and ask Mr. Weatherbee about Ruth’s sister, and happens to bump into Moose on the way in. But there’s a misunderstanding that gives Ethel an all-too-familiar feeling.

Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan, Maria Li, Cathy Le, Kielamel Sibal
Release Date: 4/12

READ THE LATEST CHAPTER
or
BINGE-READ FROM THE BEGINNING!

PREVIEW THE EPISODE!

 

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Read these on comiXology!

Comments are closed.