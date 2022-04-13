New Archie Comics Releases for 4/13/22

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #14

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, “For the Love of Jughead!” It’s springtime and love is in the air… for everyone except Jughead, of course. This inspires Betty and Veronica to come up with an idea—to combine Jughead’s love of food with the world of dating. They plot to send him on a series of dinner dates with a few of their female friends. Will the love bug finally bite Jughead—or have Betty and Veronica bit off more than they can chew?

Then, in “Where’$ the Money?“ Cricket O’Dell, with her unerring nose for money, keeps being drawn to a new visitor to Riverdale who, by all appearances, is virtually a pauper. She can’t figure it out. Veronica notices this and is intrigued. She deduces that the new guy must be a secret billionaire, and makes it her project to win him over. Will Veronica find out his true identity? Or is Cricket’s nose’s losing its secret powers?

Script: Bill Golliher, Craig Boldman

Art: Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/13

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Subscribe at the Archie Shop!

Your Local Comic Shop

Read it Digitally on comiXology!



START READING NOW!