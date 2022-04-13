New Archie Comics Releases for 4/13/22

It’s time to take a look inside new Archie Comics available at comic shops and on digital platforms starting 4/13/22!
FUN WITH LITTLE ARCHIE AND FRIENDS SPECIAL #1 (ONE-SHOT)
Get ready for high-octane fun and adventure with LITTLE ARCHIE and his friends from Riverdale! When Little Sabrina meets up with Little Archie, Little Jughead, and Little Betty and Veronica, all kinds of chaos breaks loose and the gang find themselves transported into new, fantastical game world inspired by their favorite hobbies! Watch as they brave the mystical and mysterious realm of Gryphons and Gargoyles, form a big-wheel gang, and attempt to relax in an unexpectedly exciting animal farming video game! Featuring the talents of award-winning Lumberjanes writer Shannon Watters, Little Archie writer J. Torres, and Betty & Veronica: Vixens writer Jamie L. Rotante along with the amazing art team of Erin Hunting, Adrian Ropp, and Agnes Garbowska.
Script: Shannon Watters, J Torres, Jamie L. Rotante
Art: Erin Hunting, Adrian Ropp, Agnes Garbowska, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Erin Hunting
Variant Cover: Brittney Williams
On Sale Date: 4/13
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #14
TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, “For the Love of Jughead!” It’s springtime and love is in the air… for everyone except Jughead, of course. This inspires Betty and Veronica to come up with an idea—to combine Jughead’s love of food with the world of dating. They plot to send him on a series of dinner dates with a few of their female friends. Will the love bug finally bite Jughead—or have Betty and Veronica bit off more than they can chew?
Then, in “Where’$ the Money?“ Cricket O’Dell, with her unerring nose for money, keeps being drawn to a new visitor to Riverdale who, by all appearances, is virtually a pauper. She can’t figure it out. Veronica notices this and is intrigued. She deduces that the new guy must be a secret billionaire, and makes it her project to win him over. Will Veronica find out his true identity? Or is Cricket’s nose’s losing its secret powers?
Script: Bill Golliher, Craig Boldman
Art: Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 4/13
192-page, full color comic
$8.99 U.S.
BIG ETHEL ENERGY
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! After graduating from Riverdale High, Ethel couldn’t get away from her hometown — and onto her chosen career path — fast enough. When the Mayor of Riverdale pays her handsomely to write a history of the city, she can’t wait to return to take down Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and all the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell all those years ago. The only thing she forgets to consider is . . . maybe they’ve all changed, too.
In this week’s episode releasing on Tuesday, Ethel decides to visit Riverdale High and ask Mr. Weatherbee about Ruth’s sister, and happens to bump into Moose on the way in. But there’s a misunderstanding that gives Ethel an all-too-familiar feeling.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan, Maria Li, Cathy Le, Kielamel Sibal
Release Date: 4/12
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
Read these on comiXology!