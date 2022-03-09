New Archie Comics Releases for 3/9/22

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics available at comic shops and on digital platforms starting 3/9/22!



To purchase these Archie Comics in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service.



BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: POWER-UPS #1 (ONE-SHOT)



Betty & Veronica level-up in this collection of video game stories! In the BRAND NEW LEAD STORY, Betty is hanging out with Veronica when she gets a distressed call from Jughead in the multiplayer online game “Riververse! He’s in trouble somewhere and needs backup, ASAP! Betty and Veronica log in, determined to save Jughead. Do they have what it takes to battle monsters and recruit some help to save Jughead?

Script: Tania Del Rio

Art: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/9

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

Direct From the Archie Shop!

Your Local Comic Shop

Read it Digitally on comiXology!



START READING NOW!



BIG ETHEL ENERGY

A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! A new player has entered the game, and her name is Keely! Meanwhile, Betty struggles to juggle both her studies and the vault renovation, while Veronica is still being haunted by that mysterious stalker.

Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed

Art: Siobhan Keenan

Storyboards: Maria Li

Colors: Cathy Le

Lettering: Kielamel Sibal

READ THE LATEST CHAPTER

or

BINGE-READ FROM THE BEGINNING!

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Read these on comiXology!