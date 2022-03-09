New Archie Comics Releases for 3/9/22

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics available at comic shops and on digital platforms starting 3/9/22!
BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: POWER-UPS #1 (ONE-SHOT)
Betty & Veronica level-up in this collection of video game stories! In the BRAND NEW LEAD STORY, Betty is hanging out with Veronica when she gets a distressed call from Jughead in the multiplayer online game “Riververse! He’s in trouble somewhere and needs backup, ASAP! Betty and Veronica log in, determined to save Jughead. Do they have what it takes to battle monsters and recruit some help to save Jughead?
Script: Tania Del Rio
Art: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 3/9
32-page, full color comic
$2.99 U.S.
WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #13
BRAND NEW STORY: “What a Story!” Sabrina the Teenage Witch has landed herself a very important job: as a babysitter! Sabrina, feeling a little under the weather, sneezes and accidentally sends the little girl she’s sitting into the storybook she was reading to her as a bedtime story! Will she and the little girl be able to escape Wonderland?!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 3/9
192-page, full color comic
$8.99 U.S.
BIG ETHEL ENERGY
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! A new player has entered the game, and her name is Keely! Meanwhile, Betty struggles to juggle both her studies and the vault renovation, while Veronica is still being haunted by that mysterious stalker.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan
Storyboards: Maria Li
Colors: Cathy Le
Lettering: Kielamel Sibal
