New Archie Comics Releases for 3/2/22

ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #7: BATTLE OF THE BFFs



THE ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST SERIES RETURNS! This issue spotlights the beloved BATTLE OF THE BFFs storyline. Betty and Veronica, the most famous BFFs in all of comics, team up for a Battle of the BFFs reality show to prove that their friendship will survive under any hardship—but can it? And how do the other girls’ friendships in Riverdale hold up to theirs? All that and more bonus content in this fun collector’s digest!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/2

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.



BIG ETHEL ENERGY

A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! Veronica makes a bold move after some retrospection and impresses Ethel, proving that some people in Riverdale have changed since high school.

Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed

Art: Siobhan Keenan

Storyboards: Maria Li

Colors: Cathy Le

Lettering: Kielamel Sibal

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

