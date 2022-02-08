It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics available at comic shops and on digital platforms starting 2/9/22!
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #327
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Snow Excuse” Archie brings his car to school for some “free” repairs, courtesy of Riverdale High shop class. Unfortunately, prankster extraordinaire Reggie is in his shop class, and he gets a few of their classmates to pull an over-the-top seasonal prank: namely, turning Archie’s car into a snowmobile! What will happen to Archie’s beloved Ol’ Betsy next? And when it starts to snow, will Reggie’s practical joke actually be practical?
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosrio “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 2/9
192-page, full color comic
$8.99 U.S.
ARCHIE: LOVE & HEARTBREAK SPECIAL #1 (ONE-SHOT)
AN ALL-NEW ROMANCE ANTHOLOGY PERFECT FOR FANS OF ARCHIE’S MODERN COMIC SERIES! Join Archie and his friends on a date night at the Riverdale carnival! First up, Betty wants to know: If Jughead was interested in dating, what would the perfect date look like? Jughead shares his POV on love while Archie and Veronica’s relationship is on the rocks! Can Kevin Keller help Archie save his romance? Maybe not, since Kevin’s caught up in his own romantic dilemma, and is worried about being in over his head on his own date! Who will end up together? What relationships are on the verge of collapse? Who will find true love?
Script: Thomas Pitilli, Stephanie Cooke, Sina Grace
Art: Thomas Pitilli, Lisa Sterle, Iolanda Zanfardino, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Thomas Pitilli
Variant Cover: Paulina Ganucheau
Final Order Cut-Off Date: 1/17
On Sale Date: 2/9
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
BIG ETHEL ENERGY
CHAPTERS 1-22 AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON WEBTOON
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! Ethel is starting to realize just how oblivious she is when it comes to Moose. Meanwhile, Betty is on the sidelines thirsting for deets, but there’s a reason why Ethel doesn’t get excited about dating.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan
Storyboards: Maria Li
Colors: Cathy Le
Lettering: Kielamel Sibal
Read these on ComiXology!