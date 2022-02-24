New Archie Comics Releases for 2/23/22

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics available at comic shops and on digital platforms starting 2/23/22!



ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS GLORY (TP)

The Archie 1000 Page Comics series returns in all its glory with another volume collecting 1000 pages of iconic Archie comic stories, featuring the same mix of wild humor, awkward charm and genuine relatability that has kept Archie and the gang popular with kids and families for 80 years.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-64576-909-5

$14 .99 US / $17.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 7 ½”

1000 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 2/23

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #117

BRAND NEW STORY: “My Pal PUREHEART!” Pureheart the Powerful might not be the most agile or graceful superhero… but he always beats the bad guys in the end (he also looks A LOT like mild-mannered teen heartthrob Archie Andrews). Though there’s really only one person who notices Archie’s super alter-ego… and it’s not actually a person at all! Could Pureheart be in need of a super-sidekick? And if so, is he open to the four-legged kind?

Script: Tom DeFalco

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 2/23

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

BIG ETHEL ENERGY

A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! Ethel gets real with Veronica about their high school interactions, and it seems like Veronica better understands her past insensitive remarks. Hopefully this marks a change in their relationship moving forward.

Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed

Art: Siobhan Keenan

Storyboards: Maria Li

Colors: Cathy Le

Lettering: Kielamel Sibal

