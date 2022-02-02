It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics available at comic shops and on digital platforms starting 2/2/22!



WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #12

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Breaking the Ice!” When a cute new skating instructor takes a job at the local rink, Veronica quickly signs up for lessons pretending she doesn’t know the first thing about skating. Betty, on the other hand thinks this is a ridiculous approach and sets out to win the instructor’s attention by being his equal. Which one will figure eight their way into his heart?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 2/2

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S VALENTINE’S SPECTACULAR (2022) #1

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “A Not-So-Sweet Romance” Archie’s been awful quiet about his last girlfriend, who was also an inspiring musician. So quiet, no one even knew he had one! That is, until her song hits the charts. Everyone is obsessed with it—especially Betty and Veronica. But neither of them know that Taylor Sweet’s pop breakup anthem is about Archie! And he’s going to try his hardest to not let them find out, no matter what it takes!

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

CVR A Main Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 2/2

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

BIG ETHEL ENERGY

CHAPTERS 1-21 AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON WEBTOON

A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! Does Moose really like Ethel?! Well, it doesn’t seem to make much of a difference to Ethel, given her tendency to brush off romantic potentials.

Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed

Art: Siobhan Keenan

Storyboards: Maria Li

Colors: Cathy Le

Lettering: Kielamel Sibal

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

