ARCHIE’S HOLIDAY MAGIC SPECIAL #1 (ONE-SHOT)
It’s Christmas Eve in Riverdale, and it’s almost time for the annual Snow Ball, but Archie still can’t choose who should be his date: Betty or Veronica? Has he always been this indecisive? Will he always be? Will his flaws leave him all alone? Everything changes when a spirit guide appears to help him navigate these questions, and explore his past, present, and future in three distinct tales. This heartfelt and humorous holiday tale harkens back to classic holiday stories like It’s a Wonderful Life, mixed with the over-the-top sentimentality of a Hallmark Christmas film.
Script: Micol Ostow, Michael Northrop, J. Torres
Art: Gretel Lusky, Arielle Jovellanos, Dan Schoening
Colors: Matt Herms
Letters: Jack Morelli
Main Cover: Gretel Lusky
Variant Cover: Gary Erskine
On Sale Date: 12/8
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVER
PREVIEW PAGES
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #299
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Holiday Lights” Betty & Veronica are planning on hosting the best and brightest Christmas party in Riverdale—emphasis on brightest! Veronica’s making sure the Lodge Estate has the most over-the-top holiday display anyone’s ever seen! But what happens when there’s an unexpected power outage? Will their holiday bash end up a holiday bust?
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 12/8
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES
BIG ETHEL ENERGY
CHAPTERS 1-14 AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON WEBTOON
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! Ethel decides to finally meet up with Moose and catch up, but their meetup strangely feels like something more.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan
Storyboards: Maria Li
Colors: Cathy Le
Lettering: Kielamel Sibal
CLICK HERE TO READ CHAPTERS 1-14 FOR FREE
CLICK HERE TO READ CHAPTER FOURTEEN (Available 9pm ET on 11/29)
