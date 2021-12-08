It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics available at comic shops and on digital platforms starting 12/8/21!



ARCHIE’S HOLIDAY MAGIC SPECIAL #1 (ONE-SHOT)

It’s Christmas Eve in Riverdale, and it’s almost time for the annual Snow Ball, but Archie still can’t choose who should be his date: Betty or Veronica? Has he always been this indecisive? Will he always be? Will his flaws leave him all alone? Everything changes when a spirit guide appears to help him navigate these questions, and explore his past, present, and future in three distinct tales. This heartfelt and humorous holiday tale harkens back to classic holiday stories like It’s a Wonderful Life, mixed with the over-the-top sentimentality of a Hallmark Christmas film.

Script: Micol Ostow, Michael Northrop, J. Torres

Art: Gretel Lusky, Arielle Jovellanos, Dan Schoening

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Gretel Lusky

Variant Cover: Gary Erskine

On Sale Date: 12/8

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #299

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Holiday Lights” Betty & Veronica are planning on hosting the best and brightest Christmas party in Riverdale—emphasis on brightest! Veronica’s making sure the Lodge Estate has the most over-the-top holiday display anyone’s ever seen! But what happens when there’s an unexpected power outage? Will their holiday bash end up a holiday bust?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/8

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

BIG ETHEL ENERGY

CHAPTERS 1-14 AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON WEBTOON

A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! Ethel decides to finally meet up with Moose and catch up, but their meetup strangely feels like something more.

Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed

Art: Siobhan Keenan

Storyboards: Maria Li

Colors: Cathy Le

Lettering: Kielamel Sibal

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Read these on ComiXology!