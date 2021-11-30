It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics available at comic shops and on digital platforms starting 12/1/21!
ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR (2021) #1
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Jingles Jangled!” It wouldn’t be Christmas without a visit from Jingles the Elf! Jingles wants to be part of the Riverdale High Christmas Ball, so he “disguises” himself in human form. He makes quite a splash at the dance, but as the night goes on he ends up in over his head juggling all his different disguises! What will happen to Jingles and exactly how much trouble is he in? You’ll have to read to find out!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli, Various
Main Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 12/1
32-page, full color comic
$2.99 U.S.
ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #6: ARCHIE’S CHRISTMAS STOCKING
We’re celebrating the holidays all month long, and that continues with this special holiday collector’s item!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 12/1
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
BIG ETHEL ENERGY
CHAPTERS 1-13 AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON WEBTOON (as of 11/30 9pm ET)
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! Ethel decides to finally meet up with Moose and catch up, but their meetup strangely feels like something more.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan
Storyboards: Maria Li
Colors: Cathy Le
Lettering: Kielamel Sibal
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
