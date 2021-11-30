It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics available at comic shops and on digital platforms starting 12/1/21!



To purchase these Archie Comics in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service.

ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR (2021) #1

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Jingles Jangled!” It wouldn’t be Christmas without a visit from Jingles the Elf! Jingles wants to be part of the Riverdale High Christmas Ball, so he “disguises” himself in human form. He makes quite a splash at the dance, but as the night goes on he ends up in over his head juggling all his different disguises! What will happen to Jingles and exactly how much trouble is he in? You’ll have to read to find out!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli, Various

Main Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 12/1

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #6: ARCHIE’S CHRISTMAS STOCKING

We’re celebrating the holidays all month long, and that continues with this special holiday collector’s item!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/1

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

BIG ETHEL ENERGY

CHAPTERS 1-13 AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON WEBTOON (as of 11/30 9pm ET)

A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! Ethel decides to finally meet up with Moose and catch up, but their meetup strangely feels like something more.

Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed

Art: Siobhan Keenan

Storyboards: Maria Li

Colors: Cathy Le

Lettering: Kielamel Sibal

CLICK HERE TO READ CHAPTER THIRTEEN (Available 9pm ET on 11/29)

