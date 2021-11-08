New Archie Comics Releases for 11/10/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics available at comic shops and on digital platforms starting 11/10/21!



ARCHIE & FRIENDS: CHRISTMAS CALAMITY #1

Get ready to enjoy some festive fun… and some festive foul-ups in this collection of holiday hilarity and merry mix-ups featuring a BRAND NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY! When all the reindeer and elves aren’t feeling well on Christmas Eve, a hand-wringing Jingles relays the news to Archie and the gang… and even perpetual naughty-list dweller Reggie Mantle is convinced the gang must do what they can to save Christmas for everyone! Do Archie and his pals have what it takes to help Santa out of this jolly jam?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 11/10

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

ARCHIE 80th ANNIVERSARY JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #5

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Pep to the Future” Archie and Jughead are at the Riverdale Library when Archie finds an ancient text in a hidden compartment titled “Pep Comics no. 22.” Archie opens the book… and they’re both transported immediately back to 1941! Archie sees the iconic scene from Archie’s first appearance as Archibald “Chick” Andrews trying to impress Betty while standing on a bicycle. Unfortunately, Archie accidentally knocks Chick off the bicycle causing a rift in space and time. Riverdale characters and places from 2021 start to spill into 1941, and Jughead fears it could cause the end of the known universe! Can he and Archie restore the space time continuum and set things right? Find out in this fun lead story that concludes our 80th anniversary digest celebration!

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Vincent Lovallo, Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 11/10

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

BIG ETHEL ENERGY

CHAPTER 10 AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON WEBTOON on 11/9

A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! The bad memories keep on coming when Ethel recalls a particularly cruel one with Veronica. Thankfully, Ethel gets a break when a new face enters the scene.

Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed

Art: Siobhan Keenan

Storyboards: Maria Li

Colors: Cathy Le

Lettering: Kielamel Sibal

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

