New Archie Comics Releases for 10/27/21

ARCHIE GIANT COMICS ADVENTURE (TP)
Get ready for a wild ADVENTURE with Archie and the Gang in this 480-page collection. This volume collects 480 pages of iconic Archie comic stories, featuring the same mix of wild humor, awkward charm and genuine relatability that has kept Archie and the gang popular with kids and families for 80 years.
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent
978-1-64576-925-5
$9.99 US / $12.99 CAN
5½ x 7½”
480 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/27
PREVIEW PAGES
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #298
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Leaf Me Alone” – Betty has a job cleaning up leaves on people’s lawns. In fact, she’s working so hard, she has no time for hanging out with the gang. Veronica offers to help her have a little fun… with some leaf blower races! But when Veronica loses her grandmother’s pearl necklace in the excitement, it’s back to work for both of them to find it!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 10/27
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES
BIG ETHEL ENERGY
CHAPTER 8 AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON WEBTOON on 10/26
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! Seems like a lot of things have happened over the years while Ethel was living it up in the big city, especially between Betty and Archie. But then again, “not all of us peaked in high school.”
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan
Storyboards: Maria Li
Colors: Cathy Le
Lettering: Kielamel Sibal
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
Read these on ComiXology!