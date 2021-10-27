New Archie Comics Releases for 10/27/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics available at comic shops and on digital platforms starting 10/27/21!



ARCHIE GIANT COMICS ADVENTURE (TP)

Get ready for a wild ADVENTURE with Archie and the Gang in this 480-page collection. This volume collects 480 pages of iconic Archie comic stories, featuring the same mix of wild humor, awkward charm and genuine relatability that has kept Archie and the gang popular with kids and families for 80 years.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-64576-925-5

$9.99 US / $12.99 CAN

5½ x 7½”

480 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/27

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #298

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Leaf Me Alone” – Betty has a job cleaning up leaves on people’s lawns. In fact, she’s working so hard, she has no time for hanging out with the gang. Veronica offers to help her have a little fun… with some leaf blower races! But when Veronica loses her grandmother’s pearl necklace in the excitement, it’s back to work for both of them to find it!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/27

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

BIG ETHEL ENERGY

CHAPTER 8 AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON WEBTOON on 10/26

A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! Seems like a lot of things have happened over the years while Ethel was living it up in the big city, especially between Betty and Archie. But then again, “not all of us peaked in high school.”

Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed

Art: Siobhan Keenan

Storyboards: Maria Li

Colors: Cathy Le

Lettering: Kielamel Sibal

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

