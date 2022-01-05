It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics available at comic shops and on digital platforms starting 1/5/22!
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #326
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “SnoBoard Games” Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and Reggie are on a snowboarding trip in the mountains. While watching the Winter Olympics on TV in the lounge, Reggie brags that his snowboarding skills rival the professionals. Archie is skeptical, but when Reggie impresses the girls with flips and other tricks on the slope, Archie becomes jealous. Does Archie have what it takes to outdo Reggie on the “Monster Slope,” the scariest, most dangerous slope on the mountain? Or will it be a total wipeout?
Script: Francis Bonnet
Art: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña
Digital On Sale Date: 1/5
Newsstand On Sale Date: 1/11
Direct Market On Sale Date: 1/12
192-page, full color comic
$8.99 U.S.
BIG ETHEL ENERGY
CHAPTERS 1-18 AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON WEBTOON
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! Seems like Betty has more reason to work at the nursery than just the plants, if you know what I mean. But she can’t stay too long at work, because she has to take Ethel somewhere special.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan
Storyboards: Maria Li
Colors: Cathy Le
Lettering: Kielamel Sibal
