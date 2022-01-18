It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics available at comic shops and on digital platforms starting 1/19/22!
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #116
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Archie decides that Valentine’s Day has become too materialistic, so he’s going to show Betty and Veronica he cares without spending a dime! Little does he know, Betty and Veronica have decided to join forces to surprise Archie with a super lavish Valentine’s gift! This might turn out to be a Valentine’s Day to remember… but maybe not for the reasons anyone would have hoped for!
Script: Tania del Rio
Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 1/19
192-page, full color comic
$8.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES
BIG ETHEL ENERGY
CHAPTERS 1-19 AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON WEBTOON
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! Nancy drives Ethel around town the next morning to help her with her town research, but they end up talking about Moose for quite a bit. Are Nancy and Midge trying to fix him up with someone?
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan
Storyboards: Maria Li
Colors: Cathy Le
Lettering: Kielamel Sibal
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
