WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #116

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Archie decides that Valentine’s Day has become too materialistic, so he’s going to show Betty and Veronica he cares without spending a dime! Little does he know, Betty and Veronica have decided to join forces to surprise Archie with a super lavish Valentine’s gift! This might turn out to be a Valentine’s Day to remember… but maybe not for the reasons anyone would have hoped for!

Script: Tania del Rio

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 1/19

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

BIG ETHEL ENERGY

CHAPTERS 1-19 AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON WEBTOON

A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! Nancy drives Ethel around town the next morning to help her with her town research, but they end up talking about Moose for quite a bit. Are Nancy and Midge trying to fix him up with someone?

Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed

Art: Siobhan Keenan

Storyboards: Maria Li

Colors: Cathy Le

Lettering: Kielamel Sibal

CLICK HERE TO READ CHAPTER TWENTY (Available 1/18 at 9pm ET)

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

