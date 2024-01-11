New Archie Comics Releases for 1/10/23

Fran Frazer debuts and Young Dr. Masters returns in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale January 10, 2024:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #136

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, Fran Frazer and romantic rival Hal Davis help Archie and Veronica unmask corruption during an investigation! Then, an opportunity to model alongside Young Doctor Masters sends Betty and Veronica into a toxic “health” competition until they discover that his “perfect specimen” is someone unexpected.

Script: Ian Flynn, Daniel Kibblesmith

Pencils: Holly G!, Steven Butler

Inks: Jim Amash, Lily Butler

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/10

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

