New Archie Comics Coming in February 2024

In February’s new releases, a fan-favorite superhero roars back into the spotlight, the Spirits of Valentine’s Day make their debut, and everyone gets romantical in Riverdale! To pre-order, contact your local comic book shop using the Comic Shop Locator, or directly from the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

THE JAGUAR (ONE-SHOT)

Something is killing the Pampas cats of Northern Peru. A group of zoologists has come together to investigate these mysterious slayings. They know the culprit is a bird of prey, but the method of killing is unlike any of the birds local to the region. It’s going to take someone with apex predator abilities to find out who’s causing these murders…someone like Ivette Velez, aka The Jaguar! But will the predator become the prey?

Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed

Art: Tango, Ellie Wright, Jack Morelli

Cover: Maria Sanapo, Ellie Wright

Variant Cover: Reiko Murakami

On Sale Date: 2/21

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S VALENTINE’S SPECTACULAR (ONE-SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: “Paths to the Heart” The spirits of Valentines are after Betty and Veronica, but will they bring about love or war?

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Holly G!, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 2/7

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS TRIUMPH (TPB)

Archie and his friends make their TRIUMPHANT return with 1,000 more pages of hilarity, hijinks, and heartwarming tales!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-821-0

$15.99 US / $19.99 CAN

5 ¼ x 8”

1000 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 2/21

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #348

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, Bingo Wilkin’s new song has gone viral! Unfortunately, the song is so popular that Bingo can’t go out in public without being swarmed by fans. How will he manage to celebrate his anniversary with Samantha? Maybe Archie and Jughead can help! Then, Archie saves the day for Shield with the super-power of super-fandom!

Script: Dan Parent, Ian Flynn

Art: Dan Parent, Pat Kennedy, Bob Smith, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 2/28

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

ARCHIE SHOWCASE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #17: ARCHIE’S VALENTINE‘S SPECIAL

Love is in the air for Archie and friends! Celebrate the most romantic day of the year with these stories about dating dilemmas and cupid’s catastrophes!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 2/14

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #137

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, On the most horrible holiday of all—Valentine’s Day—Jughead teeters on the edge of starvation at a Pop’s overrun with monsters! Then, Dr. Masters is in town, and word in the tabloids is that he’s dating a mystery celebrity! Can Archie and his friends figure out who it is?

Script: Tom DeFalco, Dan Parent

Art: Steven Butler, Dan Parent, Lily Butler, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 2/7

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.