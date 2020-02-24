May 2020 Solicitations

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in May 2020. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

SABRINA: SOMETHING WICKED #2 (of 5)

Sabrina has long felt the pull her two worlds, witch and mortal, but she’s always had her devoted aunts Hilda and Zelda on her side to help guide her through that gauntlet. But when a spell suggests she can no long trust even them, where will Sabrina turn as a series of supernatural murders fall upon the town of Greendale?

Script: Kelly Thompson

Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli

SABRINA: SOMETHING WICKED #2 CVR A Reg: Veronica Fish

SABRINA: SOMETHING WICKED #2 CVR B Var: Sweeney Boo

SABRINA: SOMETHING WICKED #2 CVR C Var: Rian Gonzales

On Sale Date: 5/13

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE: THE MARRIED LIFE – 10th ANNIVERSARY (TR)

ARCHIE: THE MARRIED LIFE 10th ANNIVERSARY is a sequel to the headline-making 2009 “Archie Wedding” storyline. The original story answered Riverdale’s longest-running question: will Archie marry Betty or Veronica? Fans were treated to two alternate worlds that explored each possibility and Uslan’s sequel picks up both stories a decade later. See how much life has changed for Archie, his family, and the rest of Riverdale! Collects the Archie: the Married Life – 10th Anniversary 6-issue mini-series.

Script: Michael Uslan

Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-64576-989-7

$17.99 US/$20.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/13

SUPER DUCK #2 (of 4)

Seeing how it’s been a while since super duck has been… well, super, his existence has mainly consisted of cheap store appearances, kiddie party performances and worst of all… ugh… comic book conventions. But can the appearance of a certain rich Scottish duck change all that? (No, not THAT rich Scottish duck.)

Script: Frank Tieri, Ian Flynn

Art: Ryan Jampole, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

SUPER DUCK #2 CVR A Reg: Ryan Jampole

SUPER DUCK #2 CVR B Var: Derek Charm

SUPER DUCK #2 CVR C Var: Jason Piperberg

On Sale Date: 5/6

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE GIANT COMICS JUMP (TR)

JUMP into the fun in this all-new collection of some of Archie’s most hilarious and entertaining stories! This volume collects 480 pages of iconic Archie comic stories, featuring the same mix of wild humor, awkward charm and genuine relatability that has kept Archie and the gang popular with kids and families for 75+ years.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-64576-991-0

$9.99 US/$12.99 CAN

4 7/8 x 6 9/16”

TR

416 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/20

ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #1

As we gear up for Archie Comics’ 80th Anniversary, we’re celebrating early with this new special digest! The Archie Showcase digest series will place the spotlight on Archie Comics’ hottest characters—starting with the man himself, Archie Andrews! This digest collects the most memorable stories, including some special cameos, fun and games and more!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

Ship Date: 5/6

On Sale Date: 5/20

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #283

TWO NEW STORIES: First, in “The Pied Piper of Riverdale,” Betty is the pied piper who promises to rid Riverdale of its vermin in this Archie take of the classic fairytale story. Then, in “Quite Taken with Her,” Betty tags along with Veronica on a power meeting with Tay Ming, heiress to the Ming Shipping empire. But when Tay and Veronica are grabbed by kidnappers, Detective Fu Chang is on the scene—but is he already too late?

Script: Bill Golliher, Ian Flynn

Art: Dan Parent, Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario Tito Peña

On Sale Date: 5/6

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

B&V FRIENDS FOREVER: DANGER ZONE #1

Betty and Veronica risk life and limb in these bold and entertaining daring stories, from skydiving to trail running, to competing as warriors and exploring a shipwreck at sea!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 5/27

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #281

BRAND NEW STORY: “Pinocchiotte” We present another Archified storybook classic! This time, Veronica is the wooden girl to Betty’s blue fairy—and Jughead makes a laid back Jiminy Cricket!

Script: Bill Golliher,

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario Tito Peña

On Sale Date: 5/27

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #99

TWO NEW STORIES: First, in “Almost Famous,” Archie gets the idea to try to become a famous YouTube star, tasking Jughead with filming his adventures around town and commenting on things he likes or doesn’t like about Riverdale’s dining, theaters, and shops… Unfortunately when things start going wrong, Jughead might not be the only one filming! Then, in “Little Insights,” Archie and Jughead are touring Chinatown in San Francisco when they hear a voice from a basement calling for help. Mobsters have captured Fu Chang and are planning terrible things for him, and it’s up to Archie and Jughead to save the day!

Script: Francis Bonnet, Ian Flynn

Art: Bill Galvan, Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz

On Sale Date: 5/13

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.