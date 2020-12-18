March 2021 Solicitations

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in March 2021. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.
Information listed below is subject to change.
SABRINA: SOMETHING WICKED (TR)
Sabrina saved the day—saved her friends, her family—the whole town of Greendale really, and she should be riding high. But things are never quite that simple. She’s trapped in a love triangle, she’s having trouble balancing the mortal and witch parts of herself, oh yeah, and she’s being blackmailed. As if all that wasn’t enough, while trying to help Radka and Ren with their…supernatural problem, her aunts are suddenly starting to look like people she can’t trust. What’s a teen witch to do?! Find out in this highly-demanded second volume of the critically-acclaimed Sabrina the Teenage Witch series by Kelly Thompson and Veronica & Andy Fish!
Script: Kelly Thompson
Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli
Cover: Veronica Fish
978-1-64576-962-0
$14.99 US
6 x 9 ”
TR
144 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 2/17
ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS DELIGHT
Archie Comics is delighted to present over 100 more of Archie’s best, brightest, and most hilarious stories—the perfect collector’s item for any fan!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
978-1-64576-935-4
$14.99 US
4 7/8 x 6 9/16”
TR
1000 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/3
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #318
BRAND NEW STORY: “I’m Diggin’ It!” It’s Archie vs. groundhog as the little creature keeps stealing all the bulbs Archie’s been planting in his mom’s garden. Will he be able to defeat the wily mammal, or will he just feel like he’s having the same problem day after day?
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Jack Morelli
On Sale Date: 3/24
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: SPRING BREAK #1
Spring is in the air, flowers are in bloom, and the days are getting longer—which means there’s even more time to have some fun with Betty and Veronica! Enjoy this collection of sweet spring stories featuring everyone’s favorite BFFs!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 3/10
24-page, full color comic
$2.99 U.S.
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #292
BRAND NEW STORY: “What if Betty and Veronica Were Super Geniuses?” This “what if?” scenario imagines what things would be like if Betty and Veronica were smarter than Riverdale’s resident genius Dilton Doiley. What kind of technological advances will take place when two BFFs combine their mega-brain power?
Script: Bill Golliher,
Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Jack Morelli
On Sale Date: 3/31
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #107
BRAND NEW STORY: “Burger Bonanza” Pop’s Chocklit Shoppe is holding a competitive burger-eating contest, and Jughead is a shoo-in to win first prize. But when his competitors lobby to give Jughead a more difficult task so he doesn’t have an unfair advantage, will he still reign as Riverdale’s crowned prince of burgers?
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Jack Morelli
On Sale Date: 3/3
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
WORLD OF ARCHIE VOL. 2 (TR)
Join Archie on a journey throughout the world and beyond as the titular globetrotting teen takes on the paranormal, ancient Egypt, virtual reality and much more! WORLD OF ARCHIE VOL. 2 is the second in a chronological collection of titles featuring the classic ‘90s series.
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Rex Lindsey, Rosario “Tito” Peña
978-1-64576-987-3
$10.99 US
5 1/4 x 8”
TR
224 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/31
WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #3
BRAND NEW STORY: “What if Betty and Veronica Were Guys?” We revisit “Reversedale” in this alternate reality story that turns the classic Archie/Betty/Veronica love triangle on its head! Who will win the heart of Riverdale’s most popular redhead Archina? Will it be Beau or Vernon?
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 3/17
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.