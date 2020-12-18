March 2021 Solicitations

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in March 2021. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

SABRINA: SOMETHING WICKED (TR)

Sabrina saved the day—saved her friends, her family—the whole town of Greendale really, and she should be riding high. But things are never quite that simple. She’s trapped in a love triangle, she’s having trouble balancing the mortal and witch parts of herself, oh yeah, and she’s being blackmailed. As if all that wasn’t enough, while trying to help Radka and Ren with their…supernatural problem, her aunts are suddenly starting to look like people she can’t trust. What’s a teen witch to do?! Find out in this highly-demanded second volume of the critically-acclaimed Sabrina the Teenage Witch series by Kelly Thompson and Veronica & Andy Fish!

Script: Kelly Thompson

Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli

Cover: Veronica Fish

978-1-64576-962-0

$14.99 US

6 x 9 ”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 2/17

ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS DELIGHT

Archie Comics is delighted to present over 100 more of Archie’s best, brightest, and most hilarious stories—the perfect collector’s item for any fan!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-935-4

$14.99 US

4 7/8 x 6 9/16”

TR

1000 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/3

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #318

BRAND NEW STORY: “I’m Diggin’ It!” It’s Archie vs. groundhog as the little creature keeps stealing all the bulbs Archie’s been planting in his mom’s garden. Will he be able to defeat the wily mammal, or will he just feel like he’s having the same problem day after day?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 3/24

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: SPRING BREAK #1

Spring is in the air, flowers are in bloom, and the days are getting longer—which means there’s even more time to have some fun with Betty and Veronica! Enjoy this collection of sweet spring stories featuring everyone’s favorite BFFs!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 3/10

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #292

BRAND NEW STORY: “What if Betty and Veronica Were Super Geniuses?” This “what if?” scenario imagines what things would be like if Betty and Veronica were smarter than Riverdale’s resident genius Dilton Doiley. What kind of technological advances will take place when two BFFs combine their mega-brain power?

Script: Bill Golliher,

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 3/31

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #107

BRAND NEW STORY: “Burger Bonanza” Pop’s Chocklit Shoppe is holding a competitive burger-eating contest, and Jughead is a shoo-in to win first prize. But when his competitors lobby to give Jughead a more difficult task so he doesn’t have an unfair advantage, will he still reign as Riverdale’s crowned prince of burgers?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 3/3

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE VOL. 2 (TR)

Join Archie on a journey throughout the world and beyond as the titular globetrotting teen takes on the paranormal, ancient Egypt, virtual reality and much more! WORLD OF ARCHIE VOL. 2 is the second in a chronological collection of titles featuring the classic ‘90s series.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Rex Lindsey, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-987-3

$10.99 US

5 1/4 x 8”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/31

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #3

BRAND NEW STORY: “What if Betty and Veronica Were Guys?” We revisit “Reversedale” in this alternate reality story that turns the classic Archie/Betty/Veronica love triangle on its head! Who will win the heart of Riverdale’s most popular redhead Archina? Will it be Beau or Vernon?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 3/17

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.