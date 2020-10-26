Madam Satan reigns supreme with distributor sell-out, second printing!

The critically acclaimed Archie Horror one-shot MADAM SATAN — inspired by the smash-hit series CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA — has sold out at Diamond Comic Distributors and is going back to print with a recolored cover by interior artist Julius Ohta!



MADAM SATAN provides a deeply intense look into the mind of Hell’s new queen by writer Eliot Rahal, artist Julius Ohta, colorist Matt Herms, and letterer Jack Morelli.

If you missed the first printing or just want another piece of gorgeous Julius Ohta art for your collection, you can grab the second printing of MADAM SATAN #1 in comic shops on November 25. And don’t miss the stunning final chapters of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series premiering 12/31. Copies of the first printing may still be available at your local comic shop.

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA PRESENTS: MADAM SATAN ONE-SHOT (MR) | 2nd Printing Variant (DIAMONDCODE)

From the world of the hit series CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA comes MADAM SATAN. The Queen of Hell has had enough playing second fiddle to the Devil himself and is ready to take matters into her own hands! Will Madam Satan prove herself to be the most powerful being of the Underworld? Find out in this terrifying one-shot tale!

Script: Eliot Rahal

Art: Julius Ohta, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

2nd Printing Variant Cover: Julius Ohta

Final Order Cut-Off Date: 11/2

On Sale Date: 11/25

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.