Jingles and Sugarplum are on a mission in WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #125!

Jingles and Sugarplum both star in this week’s new issue of WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST . . . but that’s not all!

The issue starts with that soon-to-be holiday classic by Bill Golliher, and then we get two superhero adventures by Ian Flynn and Bill Galvan. In the first, Captain Flag has to save the day when the Kennel Kween tries to steal Riverdale’s top pets. Then, Veronica needs help from a firey superhero but Fireball isn’t around. Enter . . . Inferno the Fire-Breather! That all kicks off a fun collection of seasonal favorites from Archie’s 80 years of comics history, including “The Swinging Santa” by Frank Doyle and Stan Goldberg below. You can grab your copy here, and have a merry weekend!