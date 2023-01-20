It’s Jughead’s world in ARCHIE MILESTONES DIGEST #18!

This week’s new issue of ARCHIE MILESTONES DIGEST is an all-Jughead super special, including a brand new story!

In that modern masterpiece by trusted Jones Family stewards Craig Boldman and Rex Lindsey, Jughead creates his ideal universe with a virtual reality headset. And that’s just the start of 180+ pages of Jughead’s Guide to Life. Note: we do not recommend actually taking life advice from Jughead! But we do recommend reading every classic story in this issue, starting with the Frank Doyle / Samm Schwartz tale, “The Sound of Jughead,” below. Then you can grab your own copy here!