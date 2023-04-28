Ginger Snapp snaps back in WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #129!

A classic Archie character returns to Riverdale this week in WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #129, along with a super second story!

Ginger Snapp and her pals Ickky and Patsy are some of Archie’s oldest characters, going all the way back to Zip Comics #35 in 1943. They kick off this issue in a rare new story by comics legends Tom DeFalco and Dan Parent!

Next up, in a thrilling tale by Ian Flynn and Rex Lindsey, Wyatt Raymond, a.k.a. the high-tech crime fighter The Web, tries to figure out why Pureheart the Powerful is seemingly connected to everyone in town. We’re quite sure he can piece together this mystery!

All that plus a couple hundred pages of classic comics from the archives is a great way to keep busy this weekend — we'll be there with you! You can start reading now with the complete caper called, "Danger at Cobb's Cavern" by Frank Doyle and Harry Lucey below