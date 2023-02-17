Captain Commando and The Fox save the day (ish?) in WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #127!

TWO new superhero adventures headline this week’s WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #127, including the return of your favorite freak magnet, The Fox!

The Archie super-team of writer Ian Flynn and Steven Butler are back, kicking off the issue with the return of Captain Commando, the super-tough caped crusader, who’s ready to make heroes out of . . . Archie and Jughead?! Perhaps! And then, Paul Patton is back as his alter ego The Fox, but it sure does take him a while to get ready; hopefully he can show up in time to defeat The Pain Conductor!

You can preview both of those below, along with a complete extra-sized George Gladir / Pat Kennedy classic, “A Super Effort.” You can keep reading with your own copy right here, and have a comics-filled weekend!