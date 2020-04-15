Archie Comics spotlights characters with digital exclusive releases ahead of 80th Anniversary.

Archie Andrews and the Riverdale gang debuted in PEP COMICS #22 way back in 1941 and they quickly became some of pop culture’s most enduring and recognizable icons. To celebrate this milestone, Archie Comics has unveiled the first three waves of a series of digital-exclusive one-shot comics starring fan-favorite characters from its illustrious 80-year publishing history.



Rolling out throughout the months of April and May on digital comics platforms comiXology, the Archie App, Hoopla, and more, the series features famous faces that grace TV screens on Riverdale each week, deep-cut characters from the comics archives, and celebrations of our most influential creators. The 80th Anniversary collection has something for every Archie fan and is just getting started.

Each release features classic, all-ages content specially curated and put together to highlight the best Archie Comics has to offer in family entertainment. Ranging from $0.99 to $1.99, these digital exclusives are both affordable and accessible for longtime readers and new fans. Additional releases will be revealed in the weeks to come.

ARCHIE COMICS 80TH ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS

RELEASE SCHEDULE – WAVES 1-3

4/22

ARCHIE, JOSIE & THE PUSSYCATS, VERONICA LODGE AS POWERTEEN WITH BLACKJACK

4/29

JUGHEAD, CHERYL BLOSSOM, NEW CRUSADERS

5/6

BETTY & VERONICA, KATY KEENE, YOUNG SALEM

ARCHIE COMICS 80TH ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS: JOSIE & THE PUSSYCATS

Archie Comics is home to some world-famous teenagers–as well as the biggest band in the world: Josie & the Pussycats! Rock out with Josie, Valerie and Melody as they get into music-filled mayhem!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

On Sale Date: 4/22

$1.99

ARCHIE COMICS 80TH ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS: VERONICA LODGE AS POWERTEEN WITH BLACKJACK

Look in the sky! It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a… Powerteen? And one that looks A LOT like a raven-haired teen we all know and love. See what happens when Veronica Lodge dons a costume to become Powerteen and teams up with one of Riverdale’s most well-known masked crusaders, Blackjack!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz

On Sale Date: 4/22

$0.99

ARCHIE COMICS 80TH ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS: JUGHEAD

Everyone’s favorite burger-lover Jughead Jones steals the spotlight in these stories that showcase what Archie’s best pal does best: takin’ it easy!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Harry Lucey

On Sale Date: 4/29

$1.99

ARCHIE COMICS 80TH ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS: CHERYL BLOSSOM

Meet Cheryl Blossom–she’s got money, attitude and charm, and when she wants something, she gets it–even if that something is Archie Andrews himself!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

On Sale Date: 4/29

$1.99

ARCHIE COMICS 80TH ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS: NEW CRUSADERS

The Mighty Crusaders were a team of superheroes created by Archie Comics in the Golden Age of comics. After many iterations, the team returned to comics with fresh new faces. The New Crusaders follows the sons and daughters of the original Mighty Crusaders as they acquire their own powers and attempt to become superheroes.

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Pat & Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Ben Bates

On Sale Date: 4/29

$0.99

ARCHIE COMICS 80TH ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS: BETTY & VERONICA

Say hello to America’s Sweethearts, Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge! When the two best friends aren’t fighting over their mutual love interest, Archie Andrews, they’re busy getting into shenanigans! Check out these stories filled with all kinds of dating drama and friendly fiascos!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

On Sale Date: 5/6

$1.99

ARCHIE COMICS 80TH ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS: KATY KEENE

Katy Keene is America’s Pin-Up Queen! Get acquainted with the stylish supermodel, her friends and her family, in this sampling of her earliest comic stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bill Woggon

On Sale Date: 5/6

$1.99

ARCHIE COMICS 80TH ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS: YOUNG SALEM

Sabrina’s furry familiar gets top billing in these fun action-adventure stories! Before he was a magical cat, Salem was an actual boy wizard! You’ll also meet his mother, Felicia, and scruffy Uncle Mort. Plus, a few classic tales of Salem’s cat adventures!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Chad Thomas, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Chad Thomas

On Sale Date: 5/6

$0.99