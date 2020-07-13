ARCHIE COMICS, KING FEATURES AND KATE SPADE NEW YORK TEAM UP TO LAUNCH COLLECTION INSPIRED BY ICONIC COMIC BOOK BEST FRIENDS, BETTY AND VERONICA

Kate Spade x Betty and Veronica Tribute Collection of Handbags, Small Leather Goods, Accessories and More Now Available



Archie Comics and Kate Spade New York announced plans today to launch a chic and colorful collaboration starring classic comic BFF’s – Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge, in a deal licensed by King Features Syndicate, home to some of the world’s most popular entertainment characters and licensing agent for Archie Comics, the leading mass market comic book publisher in the world and a vibrant media company whose iconic library includes characters such as Archie, Jughead, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Katy Keene and Josie and the Pussycats.

Inspired by the classic ’40s Archie comic book style, the beautifully optimistic and feminine collection includes a variety of handbags, tote bags, backpacks, keychains, pin badges and small leather goods offerings consisting of wallets, pouches and coin purses. Riverdale High’s best friend duo shines in this fun and flirty collaboration that showcases the characters’ differing personal styles; Betty’s classic preppy flair and Veronica’s sleek dark style are both fabulously reflected throughout the line.

“When you think of best friends, the first people that come to mind are Betty and Veronica,” said Archie Comics CEO and Publisher Jon Goldwater. “Having the chance to partner with Kate Spade for this amazing collaboration is a dream, and Betty and Veronica are a perfect match for the Kate Spade New York brand.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Kate Spade New York on behalf of Archie Comics to bring Riverdale High’s most fashionable duo to fans across the nation and select markets around the globe,” said King Features Vice President and General Manager, Global Head of Licensing Carla Silva. “This collection not only celebrates Betty and Veronica’s unique sense of style, but also the special bond of their friendship.”

The Kate Spade x Betty and Veronica collection is available worldwide at Kate Spade New York Outlet stores.

Nearly 80 years after the Riverdale High gang’s historic debut,Archie remains one of the hottest and most vibrant comic properties in the world. Other product launches King Features has recently fostered on behalf of Archie Comics include a Betty & Veronica x Torrid x Project Runway All-Stars apparel collaboration, apparel from Bioworld and Philcos, a gaming app from Ludia, collectible toys from Funko, toys from Super7, statues and miniatures from Icon Heroes, puzzles by Outset Media, Zynga slot machines and more.