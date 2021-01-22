April 2021 Solicitations

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in April 2021. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

RIVERDALE: THE TIES THAT BIND OGN (TPB)

Archie’s second original graphic novel features the world of CW’s Riverdale! Four interconnected stories trap each of our main characters in a unique high-stakes conflict over the course of a few pressure-cooker hours! Jughead’s locked in and left behind with Moose at Stonewall Prep, Veronica is trapped with Cheryl at a nearby suburban shopping mall, Betty and Polly are stalked by a possible madman when a girls’ night goes horribly awry and Archie is held hostage by a ‘long lost relative’ of Fred’s who’s come to town seeking payback of any and every kind. Will Archie and company even make it to sunrise? If they do, will they ever be the same again?

Script: Micol Ostow

Art: Thomas Pitilli, John Workman, Andre Szymanowicz

Cover: Thomas Pitilli

978-1-64576-958-3

$14.99 US

6 x 9 ”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 4/14

ARCHIE 80th ANNIVERSARY JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #2



BRAND NEW STORY: “HAPPY ARCHIEVERSARY!” Archie’s lasted for eighty years—which means he’s undergone quite a few art changes and different style choices over those last eight decades! Let Archie guide you through this history of, well, Archie! But it turns out to be more than just a tour when the different eras of Archie come to life in this fun commemorative story!

Script: Angelo DeCesare

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/14

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #319

BRAND NEW STORY: “PICTURE THIS!” As the school year ends, Archie and his friends decide to gift their teachers with a photo book they’ve created with special school pictures from throughout the year. The nice gesture takes a turn, though, when Archie uploads the wrong photos, including some embarrassing and hilarious images of himself and his friends!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 4/28

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

SHE’S JOSIE (TR)

Before she was a part of Josie & the Pussycats, she was just Josie! See how this world-famous rock star started out—as an average high school teen! With her BFFs, the ditzy Melody and the quick & witty Pepper, Josie gets caught up in all sorts of misadventures. Check out this collection and meet her boyfriend Albert, the rotten Cabot twins Alex & Alexandra and many more in this chronological collection of the classic 1960s series!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

978-1-64576-993-4

$10.99 US

5 1/4 x 8”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 4/21

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #108

BRAND NEW STORY: “Smarter Than a Refrigerator” The Lodges have a brand new smart refrigerator, complete with a screen, an advanced control panel, and a voice assistant. The refrigerator impresses everyone with its ability to pour drinks and prepare delicious snacks—until, of course, Archie makes a mistake that causes the refrigerator to malfunction, ultimately ending in a robot uprising in Lodge mansion!

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario Tito Peña, Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 4/7

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #4

BRAND NEW STORY: “What if Betty Was Really an Alien?” This “what if?” scenario imagines what life would be like if Betty was actually an alien from outer space! Will her advanced Martian tech secure even more dates with Archie? Read on to find out!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 4/21

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.