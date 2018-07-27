It’s the takedown of the century in this early preview of BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS #9!

“I’ve followed your rules for long enough.”

In HUNTED PART 4, the Vixens battle for the fate of all women in Riverdale – and everywhere! There’s just one problem: will the girl gang ever be allowed back in their hometown again after they finish their mission? The penultimate issue of BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS arrives August 22nd!

Join writer Jamie Lee Rotante, artist Eva Cabrera, colorists Elaina Unger and Matt Herms, and letterer Rachel Deering for butt-kicking action as only Archie Comics can present in BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS #9!

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS: